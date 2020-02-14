1st Sky Walk in Hawai’i by member of famous circus family

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Blake Wallenda, seventh generation performer of the world renown Wallenda family, will perform a sky walk for the first time in Hawaii on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra at 11:00 a.m.

Presented by Showmakers, Inc. (Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas), the public is welcome to witness this free thrilling event. In the circus world, one name stands above the rest, Wallenda.

Blake Wallenda is an acrobat, exotic animal trainer, daredevil, and most importantly, a wire walker.

Blake has excelled in the art of high wire walking where only the bravest of souls dare to tread.

He is currently one of the greatest sky walkers in the world.

On February 17, Blake Wallenda will walk a high wire outdoors between two points of the Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra on the fourteenth floor level.

Blake looks forward to this sky walk, “I’m thrilled to be performing the first sky walk in Hawaii!

Doing walks like this has been a dream of mine since I was a child and it feels incredible to be sharing my culture and creating such a memorable experience by taking those steps up there in Honolulu.”

Cornell “Tuffy” Nicholas (presenter of The Sky walk and The Super American Circus) comes from a family with an extensive circus history.

He has produced and managed more than 5,000 shows in the U.S. and around the world.

This Sky walk will launch The Super American Circus Tour in Hawaii, which features Blake Wallenda as one of the headlining performers.

The circus tour will start in Maui on February 21, 22 and 23, then go to The Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on February 28, 29 and March 1, continue on to Hilo, Big Island on March 5, 6 and 7 and finally end on Kauai on March 14 and 15.

Tuffy expressed his feelings, “I am honored to present this amazing event and bring unique entertainment to Hawaii. In addition, I am very grateful to everyone supporting this sky walk and The Super American Circus.”

Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra is proud to be partnering with the Super American Circus and Blake Wallenda in kicking off the hotel’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations.

Staying true to its origins, Ala Moana Hotel continues to be a beacon of leisure and entertainment to the Kama’aina community and visiting travelers from around the world. Aligned to the foundation of ‘Accor Live Limitless’, Ala Moana Hotel is very excited to bring to life a revitalized sense of adventure and limitless possibilities to the next 50 years of this landmark hotel.

Glen Erickson (General Manager of Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra) commented, “We are very excited to be partnering with The Super American Circus in presenting Hawaii’s first ever sky walk at Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra. This year, Ala Moana Hotel celebrates its 50th Anniversary and we are very proud to continue our commitment towards supporting family events that showcase world class performances in our local community.”