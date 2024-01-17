HONOLULU (KHON2) — The third Wednesday of January is mandated by the Hawaiʻi State Constitution as being the opening day of the Legislative Session for the State Legislature.

Wednesday, Jan. 17 beginning at 10 a.m., we will mark the second year of the 32nd State Legislature.

“This upcoming session is expected to be marked by bold ideas, forward-thinking policy, and community engagement. We welcome the public to the Capitol for a productive legislative session,” said House Speaker Scott K. Saiki.

As always, the session is open to the public; and members of the public are strongly encouraged to participate in our democracy as moves forward with this year.

Access to the House Chamber Gallery through the rotunda will open at 9:45 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

Opening Day will not consist of entertainment; rather, speeches and the rolling out the business for the session is what’s on the slate for the day.

However, there will be some legislators will hold public receptions in their offices after the conclusion of the session.

“Your Public Access Room [PAR] will be serving ‘Almost Famous Punch’,” said a spokesperson for PAR, “So, please, stop by Room 401 if you’re thirsty and pick up some handouts while you’re at it.”

The public is reminded that the Legislature is utilizing enhanced security procedures in the building which will require you to present identification and to pass through a metal detector upon arrival and entry.

Although there is parking available at nearby public lots including the State Department of Health, Kalanimōkū Building Parking Lot and ʻIolani Palace, those who are attending the session are encouraged to carpool. Metered parking is also available along King and Richards streets.