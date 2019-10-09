1st Hula Camp at Mānoa Heritage Center during Fall break

HONOLULU (KHON2)

For the first time, Mānoa Heritage Center (MHC) is hosting a hula camp taught by renowned kumu hula Michael Pili Pang.

During DOE’s Fall break, the hula camp is being held under the watchful gaze of Kūkaʻōʻō Heiau.

“MHC’s Hula Camp is a classroom without borders. We focus on the heavens above, the land beneath and the plants that help to sustain our enviornment,” says Kumu Michael Pili Pang.

The Hula Camp is filled for the week.

But if you are interested in finding our more about hula, go to Kumu Michael’s hālau page www.artofhula.com.

To find out more about the great events taking place at the Mānoa Heritage Center, go to www.manoaheritagecenter.org.