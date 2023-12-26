HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas came early for first time parents who were expecting their bundles of joy on the holiday.

Robert Ka’ala was born at 10:12 p.m. on Christmas Eve and was joined by sister Madalena Kahana two hours later, at 12:04 a.m. on Christmas.

Robert Ka’ala was the last baby born on Christmas Eve at Kapi’olani and Madalena Kahana was the first baby born on Christmas.

First time parents, Pedro and Sara, said the children’s names are significant to the family.

“Kahana is the valley and Ka’ala is the mountains. We want our children to know that God is with them everywhere from the highest of mountains and deepest of valleys. These children are a gift from God,” Pedro said of their names.