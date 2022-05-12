HONOLULU (KHON2) — All state offices and agencies are flying the United States flag and the Hawai’i state flag at half-staff on Thursday to remember the 1 million Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Gov. David Ige was in Japan on Thursday for state business. However, Acting Gov. Josh Green mirrored President Joe Biden’s actions and ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff statewide.
Gov. Ige returns to Hawaii on Friday, May 13. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16.