HONOLULU (KHON2) — All state offices and agencies are flying the United States flag and the Hawai’i state flag at half-staff on Thursday to remember the 1 million Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Gov. David Ige was in Japan on Thursday for state business. However, Acting Gov. Josh Green mirrored President Joe Biden’s actions and ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff statewide.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a Nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them.” PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN IN A STATEMENT

Gov. Ige returns to Hawaii on Friday, May 13. The flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16.