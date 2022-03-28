HONOLULU (KHON2) — President Joe Biden included $1 billion to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in his annual budget proposal.

This is on top of the hundreds of millions already directed toward dealing with the water contamination crisis.

Lawmakers said it is an encouraging sign after years of fighting with the defense department to shut down Red Hill.

“We don’t know exactly what this is going to cost,” said Sen. Brian Schatz, D, Hawaii. “I think a billion dollars is certainly a very impressive down payment. The other thing to remember about this language, is that it’s extremely flexible. It allows the resources to be spent, however necessary in military construction, if that is what’s necessary, cash resources, the defueling itself.”

