19th Annual Pumpkin Festival to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 12

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Halloween is less than three weeks away.

If you haven’t picked your pumpkin yet now’s the time.

Aloun Farms will kick off its 19th Annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend. There will be live entertainment, hayrides, and food. You’ll also be able to pick your own pumpkin and other produce. And there’s something a little different this year.

“We got a brand new stage at our plantation stage, our grower’s pavilion is three times the size, a lot more shade, we got a bunch of selfie locations, like this one here, we got a rainbow, local artwork by Ricky Abadd and we grown a lot more pumpkins,” said Aloun Farms Pumpkin Festival Event Coordinator Michael Moefu.

The Aloun Farms Pumpkin Festival runs every weekend in October, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.