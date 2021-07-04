19-year-old visitor in serious condition after fainting during Diamond Head hike

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after apparently losing consciousness for a short period of time while hiking Diamond Head Crater Trail, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu firefighters (HFD) responded to a 9-1-1 call for the hiker in distress at around 1:19 p.m. on July 4. Firefighters hiked up the trail to locate the woman, who is visiting from Missouri, and secured her in stokes litter before airlifting her to a nearby landing zone.

EMS says the fainting spell was possibly the result of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

While treating the 19-year-old hiker, HFD personnel found that her mother was also unable to continue down the trail and needed assistance. The mother was airlifted to the same landing zone, which was located near the parking lot inside the crater.

The fire department is encouraging everyone to practice safe outdoor recreation and provides the following tips: