HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are searching for a 19-year-old missing swimmer off the coast of Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 8.

According to officials, the swimmer became distressed in the water at Kalihiwai Beach Saturday afternoon when a family member got into the water to look for him and was unable to find him.

Officials said the missing swimmer went underwater and did not resurface.

Hanalei firefighters, Ocean Safety officers, rescue specialists on a helicopter, police and Coast Guard were all dispatched to search air and sea.

Due to the darkness from nightfall, the search was suspended Saturday night and continued Sunday morning.

Kauai police said the missing man is from Oahu and around 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing orange swim shorts.

If you have any information about this case you can call KPD Dispatch at 808-241-1711.

To speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, you can visit the Hawaii Beach Safety website.

There is currently a high surf advisory for all north-facing shores on Kauai.