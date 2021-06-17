19-year-old man in serious condition after sustaining gunshot wound in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after apparently sustaining a gunshot wound.

It happened near Farrington Hwy and Alawa Place at around 12 a.m. on June 17.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and began administering life saving treatment to the man before taking him to a nearby hospital for further care.

EMS says the incident happened just one hour after another shooting was reported in Waikiki.

No arrests have been made at this time.