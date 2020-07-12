19-year-old man, 2 juveniles charged in connection to Makaha stabbing

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police have charged three people in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in the Makaha area on Sunday, July 5, around 1 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 19-year-old man and two juveniles were charged with attempted murder. This is in connection to the stabbing of a 19-year-old male victim.

Paramedics responded to the incident and reported that the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It was revealed that the man was stabbed in the upper torso.

