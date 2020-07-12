Breaking News
Arrest made in Wednesday’s brazen stabbing in Kahala

19-year-old man, 2 juveniles charged in connection to Makaha stabbing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Police officers at a crime scene. (NEXSTAR)

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police have charged three people in connection to a stabbing incident that happened in the Makaha area on Sunday, July 5, around 1 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 19-year-old man and two juveniles were charged with attempted murder. This is in connection to the stabbing of a 19-year-old male victim.

Paramedics responded to the incident and reported that the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. It was revealed that the man was stabbed in the upper torso.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories