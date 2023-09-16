File — Honolulu Police Department vehicle police lights go off in the night.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is in critical condition following an early morning crash on the Hickam overpass on Saturday.

Police said they were told that a 19-year-old woman was driving in the wrong direction when she collided with a 28-year-old male driver.

The man then lost control of his vehicle and struck a concrete wall before flipping over and falling down onto the Arizona Memorial off-ramp on the H-1 Freeway.

As a result of the crash, the man sustained critical injuries and the woman was in serious condition. Both were taken to the hospital.

The woman was subsequently placed under arrest for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicatedant.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in this collision and the investigation is ongoing.