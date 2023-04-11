HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant will be undergoing an $180.5 million expansion.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, the project will expand the plant’s biosolids production capacity.

“This project expands the infrastructure at the plant to process the increased volume of biosolids due to residential developments and the upgrade of the WWTP to full secondary treatment as part of the 2010 Consent Decree,” said Roger Babcock, director of the Department of Environmental Services.

The City said the project is expected to be done by 2028.

The design-build-operate contract was awarded to Synagro Technologies, Inc.

The contract stated that the following will be demolished during the project:

Abandoned effluent screening and pumping structure to make room for two 2.35 million gallon (MG) digesters.

Two 0.54 MG sludge storage tanks, and a digester control building, which will connect the existing facility with the one that will soon be under construction.

The Sand Island WWTP is the largest facility in Hawaii and one of nine wastewater treatment facilities run by the City.