VIDEO: 18-year-old found guilty of robbing elderly woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney has successfully prosecuted a Honolulu man for purse snatching from a 73 year-old woman.

On Thursday, February 13, a jury found 18 year-old Hardy Wesly Gabriel guilty of robbery in the second-degree.

The purse snatching occurred on May 11, 2019 on College Walk near North Kukui Street. Gabriel ripped the purse from his elderly victim’s shoulder by breaking the purse strap. He then fled to a waiting get-away car.

The crime was captured on video by nearby surveillance cameras. An alert Honolulu police officer recognized Gabriel in the video from their many previous encounters.

“The video and testimony from the victim and HPD were instrumental in securing the conviction,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Spallina who prosecuted the case.

Second-degree robbery is a Class B felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Gabriel is in custody pending sentencing on April 20.

“People in Honolulu have a right to be angry about all the purse snatchings, car jackings, and violent crimes – particularly crimes against senior citizens. The Prosecutor’s Office is aggressively working with police to bring the people who commit these crimes to justice,” said Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto.

Gabriel has prior convictions including a conviction for Assault in the third degree and being in a public park after hours. He is awaiting a trial for felony drug promotion.