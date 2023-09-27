HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the victims of Saturdayʻs shooting at the Waianae boat harbor has been charged with multiple offenses.

The Honolulu Police Department said that 18-year-old Javen Lopez was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two charges of second-degree attempted murder and firearms charges on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the boat harbor for a report of a shooting early Saturday morning. Four victims were found on arrival.

A 29-year-old male died at the scene. A 21-year-old female was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 19-year-old male died at the hospital from his injuries. He was later identified as one of the shooters after HPD said that he shot the man who died and the female.

Lopez was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder.

Lopezʻs bail has been set at $2 million.