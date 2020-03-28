18-year-old arrested in suspicion of an Ocean View restaurant burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police arrested an Ocean View man in connection to a burglary of an Ocean View restaurant in Kau.

Officials say that a bystander reported to police on March 27, just before 8 a.m. of broken glass at a business in the 92-8700 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Ocean View and determined that a rock had been thrown through the front door.

Video surveillance captured the lone suspect at about 2:30 a.m. throwing a rock through the glass door, then entering the restaurant taking $3 in cash from a tip jar before leaving on foot. Officers identified the suspect through the surveillance images.

At 9:15 a.m., 18-year-old Keone Sanderson was arrested without incident on Marlin Boulevard in Ocean View for suspicion of burglary. He was taken to the Naalehu Station while officers with the Kau Patrol Division continued the investigation.

Just after 11:00 a.m., police charged Sanderson with one count each of burglary of a building during an emergency period, first-degree criminal property damage, prohibited acts emergency management, and fourth-degree theft. His bail has been set at $10,750 and will be taken to the Kona cellblock pending his initial appearance scheduled for Monday, March 30, in Kona District Court.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Dane Shibuya, of our Kau Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520 or via email at Dayne.Shibuya@hawaiicounty.gov.