18-year-old arrested in connection to a two-vehicle crash on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a two-vehicle crash on Maui on Tuesday, June 23, around 4:25 p.m.

Officers on Tuesday responded to the incident, which was in the area of Pulehu Road and Omaopio Road.

Investigation revealed that Julio Kimmel, 18, of Kula was driving a silver, Toyota truck, traveling north on Palehu Road. He collided into a black, Toyota truck traveling south on Palehu Road.

Both vehicles blocked the roadway, for a short time causing a temporary road closure.

No injuries were reported.

Later that day, around 5:10 p.m. Kimmel was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicant (Liquor), Prohibitions Involving Minors, Driving Without a Valid Driver’s License, and Reckless Driving.

His bail was set at $1,600.00 and was later released to District Court.

