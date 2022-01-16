18 people uninjured after two-alarm fire in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Firefighters battled flames at a two-story business building in Wahiawa.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 on North Cane Street and Kilani Avenue.

There was heavy smoke and flames when fire crews arrived at the scene so a second alarm was called.

Fire officials reported 18 people made it out safely. No one was injured.

The fire was extinguished before 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The estimate of the damage is not available.

The American Red Cross contacted the people in the fire to see if they needed any help.