PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Island Police Department said it has arrested and charged 45-year-old Kiha Rodney Stone Ka’ahu of Pāhoa for an incident that occurred on Nov. 21 for terroristic threatening, numerous firearm-related offenses and other offenses. The incident allegedly occurred at the Leilani Estates subdivision in Pāhoa.

HPD consulted with the County Prosecutors Office and charged Ka’ahu on Wednesday, Nov. 23 with:

first-degree terroristic threatening

ownership or possession of firearm prohibited

ownership or possession of ammunition prohibited

place to keep pistol or revolver

obtaining firearm with no serial number [ghost gun]

carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways

butterfly knife prohibited

third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug

According to HPD, Ka’ahu was also charged with “discharge of sureties stemming from a previous incident in which he was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, first-degree theft, reckless driving and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug”. His bail including previous charges is set at $172,000, and he remains in custody until his hearing on Friday, Nov. 25.

Police are asking anyone who may have information relative to this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri at (808) 961-2378 or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

The incident allegedly took place some time after 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. A 20-year-old female who was in a residence in Leilani Estates reported that she and Ka’ahu had been in a verbal argument when he allegedly pulled out a pistol, pointed it at her and fired a single shot at her. He missed the victim who had no injuries from the incident. Puna patrol responded to the report and was told that Ka’ahu and the victim were acquaintances.

Ka’ahu reportedly fled the alleged shooting as a passenger in a gray-colored, older model, Isuzu SUV-type vehicle. The Isuzu was later recovered as evidence once HPD obtained a search warrant. Officers discovered a loaded un-serialized pistol, ammunition and a minute amount of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Before the Isuzu was found, Area I Criminal Investigation Section assisted with the investigation. Detectives went on to make checks at places where Ka’ahu has been known to frequent, including a residence in Leilani Estates.

Ka’ahu was found asleep inside the Isuzu vehicle when he was arrested. Officers found a butterfly knife in his pants pocket and a soft pistol case was seen at his feet on the floorboard of the Isuzu.