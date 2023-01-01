HONOLULU (KHON2) — On New Year’s day around 2:20 a.m., a hit-and-run occurred, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD said it happened near Lumiauau Street and Kamehmahe Highway in Waikele involving a pedestrian and a car.

It was reported to HPD that the 17-year-old pedestrian was allegedly lying in the roadway on Lumiauau Street when he was hit by an unknown motorist who has not been identified.

According to police, the unknown motorist was last seen traveling westbound on Lumiauau Street, driving a dark-colored vehicle with a dark tint.

The 17-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information, you can call the HPD Traffic Division at 808 723-3413.