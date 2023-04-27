HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department are investigating after a 17-year-old was found in the Liliha area with gunshot wounds.

The incident happened shortly after midnight.

The teen sustained injuries to his neck, hip and hand. He was transported to a trauma center.

Over on Vineyard Blvd. a man in his 70s was stabbed in his head with what was described as a kitchen knife.

Paramedics transported him to a trauma center.

Police have not provided suspect information in either case as of Thursday morning.