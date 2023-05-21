Mākaha Beach is located on the leeward side of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority via GoHawaiʻi)

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — At around 1:11 a.m. on Sunday, May 21, the Honolulu Police Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call.

When emergency personnel and police arrived on the scene, they discovered a 17-year-old male who had been murdered.

The victim was found at Mākaha Beach in the Mākaha Valley area on the leeward side of Oʻahu.

The investigation is still ongoing. KHON2 will keep you up to date as the information unfolds.