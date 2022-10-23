HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 74-year-old Kapaa man is in the hospital after a car struck the motorcyclist, according to Kauai officials.

A 2008 Toyota sedan, which a 17-year-old Kapaa female was driving made a left turn into the Menehune Food Mart and hit a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle, police reported.

KPD was dispatched to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon and Menehune Food Mart was closed for over two hours while officers conducted an on-scene investigation.

Police do not believe speed is a factor in the crash but toxicology reports are currently pending for both drivers.

The 74-year-old man is in critical condition at the Wilcox Medical Center, according to Kauai Police.

This is an ongoing investigation.