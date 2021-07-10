17-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from waters at Tonggs Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 17-year old boy was found unresponsive by nearby surfers at Tonggs Beach Saturday evening.

Calls for the unconscious teenager came in at around 4:46 p.m. Ocean Safety arrived at the scene within three minutes.

According to Emergency Medical Services, the teen was hit by a four man canoe and became unresponsive in the water. Lifeguards managed to bring him to shore at Kaimana Beach and performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation to get a pulse back.

EMS continued with advanced life support and transported him to the emergency room in critical condition.

