HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 16th Annual Wāhine Forum is a conference based all around female leadership.

It’s happening on Oct. 27, and Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, President and CEO, of the Queen’s Health System and Mea Aloha Spady from Hawaii Business Magazine, joins KHON2 live for more information.

The event begins Friday, Oct. 27 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village and runs through the day. You can click here for more information.

The event features Morra Aarons-Mele who is a speaker, consultant, author and podcast host. She is an award-winning entrepreneur and communications executive who built a career out of helping people rethink the relationship between their mental health and their success.

Aarons-Mele will be on-site at the event to offer an exclusive book-signing opportunity. This will take place during the Networking Lunch. When you register, you’ll need to select the “Ticket + Book” option in order to take advantage of this perk.