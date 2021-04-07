$16B federal grant program is good news for Hawaii venues that hold live events

The program is aimed at helping museums, music clubs and other live venues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A $16 billion federal program will begin accepting applications for grant funding on Thursday, April 8.

The program is aimed at helping live event businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For many museums, music venues, performing arts centers, independent movie theaters, and other live venues in Hawai‘i, help is here,” said U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “This pandemic has been particularly brutal for businesses that depend on people being able to gather in person so this new funding will be a big help.”

Those eligible for the grant include live venue operators, promoters or theatrical producers, independent movie theatre operators, museum operators, and talent representatives. Of the total amount, $2 billion is set aside for eligible businesses that employ less than 50 full-time employees.

The new Small Business Administration (SBA) program was created through COVID-19 relief legislation passed by Congress and signed into law in December.

Visit the SBA’s SVOG portal to apply. Schatz has also provided an online resource guide, which is available here.

