165 Duty Free Hawaii employees will be laid off

HONOLULU (KHON2) –DFS Hawaii began the process of cutting down their workforce by deciding on Thursday, Sept. 26, to lay off 165 employees, according to the company.

It will affect three locations: T Galleria by DFS in Waikiki, the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, and the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole.

“DFS Hawaii made the difficult decision today to lay off 165 employees working at three locations. We thank all of these employees for their service to DFS and regret having to take this action, which became necessary because of the losses DFS is incurring due to market forces outside of its control. International travel to Hawaii from Asia has been in a downward trend for many months and there is no foreseeable indication this will be reversed in the near term. In spite of this ongoing situation, DFS held off on having to make a workforce reduction, but finally reached the point where it could not be delayed any longer.” – Tim DeLoessio, President of Global Store Operations of DFS Group, Ltd.

According to the company, there were a total of 660 DFS Hawaii employees before the layoff.

DFS Hawaii has been operating in Hawaii since 1962. Their airport concessions in Honolulu was the company’s first duty free shop in the United States. They then opened its flagship store in Waikiki, T Galleria by DFS in 1975.