HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chocolate chip, smores and peanut butter are all cookie flavors you can try at Kyra the Baker’s shop in Waikiki.

“It was just a few days ago, and we have sold out every single day,” said Kyra Lung, owner of Kyra the Baker.

Kyra is a 16-year-old business owner, baker, and entrepreneur who says she is giving up her summer months to run and operate her first bakery.

She held her grand opening on Saturday, June 18, at her shop located on the second floor of the International Market Place. She said they sold out before closing.

She said the hard work, long hours and constant baking is well worth it.

“This is actually such an amazing opportunity to have this hands-on experience,” said Kyra. “I have gone through a lot of challenges and obstacles, but you know, I feel like this is kind of worth it.”

Her gourmet cookies are just under $5 each and come in an array of flavors, some with local infused fruit and other classic childhood favorites.

“Favorite is probably the smores because there is like tiny teddy bears on top, and so a lot of people point that out and they notice,” she said. “I think like the middle is marshmallows, so it’s really chewy and gooey.”

Kyra said she opens shop every day at 9 a.m. and will stay open until closing or until they sell out of their cookies for the day.

“Kyra reached out to me stating she was a teen entrepreneur and asked for information on a short-term lease at International Market Place. I was so impressed with her professionalism that I immediately bought cookies for our team to try – they were delicious!” said Breana Grosz, general manager. “It is a pleasure to welcome Kyra the Baker to the center through the Emerge with Taubman program that helps to bring a diverse collection of brands to our customer, including local designers and artisans desiring to open retail locations quickly and with flexible terms.”

Her shop will be up and running until August 15. She said to come on by and try her tasty cookies before it’s too late!

For more information on her flavors of the day, follow her business on Instagram or head to her website.