16-year-old in serious condition after explosive incident in Ewa

EWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported a 16-year-old girl to an area hospital in serious condition on Thursday, Dec. 31, after an apparent explosive was set off in Ewa Villages.

The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. near Paaniana Street, where the minor suffered multiple burns after “an apparent explosive set off,” according to EMS documents.

EMS administered advanced life support and transported the minor to an emergency room in serious condition.

