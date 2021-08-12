16-inch water main break near Haleiwa Beach Park shuts down portion of Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kamehameha Highway remains closed in both direction fronting Haleiwa Beach Park as a Board of Water Supply crew works to repair a 16-inch water main break that has caused extensive flooding in the area.

The main break was first reported at around 6:30 a.m.

The break comes just days after another water main, this one 24 inches, forced the closure of two westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway near Kuliouou. Classes for three schools in the area were also canceled and some residents were stuck without running water.

The number of customers affected by the water main break in Haleiwa remains unknown at this time. BWS says a troubleshooter is on site working to close valves in the area to stop water loss.

