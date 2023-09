HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 16-inch water main break on Nimitz Hwy near Alakawa St. has halted traffic between Alakawa St. and Waiakamilo Rd..

Approximately four services are affected at this time.

Motorists are advised that the right east- and west-bound lanes of Nimitz Highway are open between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road.

Expect delays and use alternate routes.

16-inch water main break halts Nimitz

This story is developing.