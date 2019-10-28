16 arrested overnight in Kalaeloa at wind farm protests

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There were 16 people were arrested overnight in Kalaeloa for disobedience to a police officer.

This is in response to the ongoing wind farm fight.

Honolulu police say no one was arrested in Kahuku.

All posted bail ranging from $100 to $1,000.

