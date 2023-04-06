HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are roughly $15 million of taxpayer money that could possibly go to cover State settlements from lawsuits.

The Attorney General’s office has asked that the Legislature approve monies from settled lawsuits that involve sidewalks, streetlights, tree maintenance and more.

On Kamehameha Highway in March 2021, a large tree fell onto a vehicle. The incident resulted in two serious injuries.

The Attorney General’s office said they believed the tree was on State owned land managed by the Department of Land and Natural Resources.

However, the DLNR believed the tree was the responsibility of the Hawai’i Department of Transportation.

Hence, because both the driver of the vehicle and the passenger complain of pain on a daily basis, the settlement reached was for $830,000.