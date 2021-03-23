$150K settlement for Hawaii teen arrested by classmate’s dad

HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council has approved a $150,000 settlement in a lawsuit alleging a police officer unlawfully arrested his son’s classmate.

The family’s federal lawsuit alleged that Officer Kirk Uemura had the teen arrested because the teen and the officer’s son were at odds and had fought after school in 2018.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Uemura couldn’t be reached for comment. Representatives for the city and the police department didn’t immediately comment on the settlement Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman previously said Uemura was disciplined but didn’t provide details. An attorney for the boy’s family says the officer was suspended for one day.