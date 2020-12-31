1500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated ahead of New Year’s celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department took to social media to share the confiscation of an estimated 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The department says the quantity of fireworks were seized between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30.
“Please obey the laws and call 911 if you see illegal activity. We want everyone to have a safe and happy new year!” said HPD.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Vegas NYE: The Chippendales wish all you ladies a Happy New Year!
- Governor Ige approves Kauai’s new inter-island and post-arrival travel rules
- Honolulu Zoo welcomes 3 meerkats from Toledo Zoo
- Palolo Chinese Home to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to kupuna and staff
- DOH cancels high bacteria notification for Pauoa Bay