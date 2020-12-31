1500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated ahead of New Year’s celebration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department took to social media to share the confiscation of an estimated 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks.

The department says the quantity of fireworks were seized between Dec. 1 and Dec. 30.

“Please obey the laws and call 911 if you see illegal activity. We want everyone to have a safe and happy new year!” said HPD.

