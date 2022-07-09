HONOLULU (KHON2) — Spectrum is looking to hire workers to fill 150 new job openings by the end of the year.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the job openings would be a valuable opportunity for Hawaii residents.

“Their continued investment in our local economy and our diverse, talented workforce demonstrates their commitment to our community,” said Green.

The positions include Inbound Sales Representative and management positions at its Mililani call center.

The new Inbound Sales Representatives would handle calls from new and current customers from Hawaii and across the company’s 4-state service area.

Spectrum said representatives can earn more than $60,000 annually on average — top performers earn $80,000 or more.

Incoming hirees can also expect to see new changes at the Mililani facility because Spectrum is making a $1 million investment to update the building with the latest technology, work stations and more.

Virtual hiring events are scheduled for Aug. 4 and Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

To learn more about these rolls and to apply online visit the Spectrum’s Careers site.