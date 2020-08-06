15-acre brush fire in Kaumakani extinguished

KAUMAKANI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Firefighters on Kauai extinguished a 15-acre brush fire that broke out in the Kaumakani area on Tuesday afternoon, August 4.

A landowner assisted in the put out of this fire.

The Kauai Fire Department reported that there were no reported injuries and that there were no structures threatened.

At about 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire near shore on the west end of Kaumakani.

When they arrived on the scene, they were greeted by security members of the Robinson family who informed fire crews that the landowner had assets responding to the brush fire.

The landowner helped with two water tenders, two dozers, one backhoe, and 15 personnel. Both the landowner and the KFD worked to put out the fire by air and by ground. By 6:30 p.m. the fire was under control and fire officials said that crews cleared the scene just after 7 p.m.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the incident remains under investigation.

Latest Stories on KHON2