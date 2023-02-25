HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation invites all ocean goers of any skill level to head over to Kualoa Regional Park and experience the Polynesian voyaging tradition during the 14th annual Kualoa/ Hakipuu Canoe Festival.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 4 and will go on whether its rain or shine as long as it is safety permitting.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and will consist of activities and booths opening at 11 a.m.

The department said the event is free and open to all ages. Included in the event are immersive Hawaiian cultural experiences with a variety of paddling and sailing activities, educational booths, navigation lessons and more.

Attendees are also welcome to interact with numerous wa’a and their experienced crew from around the Hawaiian Islands, including the famed Hōkūle‘a.

As a result of the festival, Kualoa Regional Park Campground A will be closed for camping from March 3-6.

Campground B will remain open but campers are urged to be aware of significant pedestrian and vehicular traffic.