HONOLULU (KHON2) — In celebration of Earth Day, 14-year-old Genshu Price hosted an event for volunteers to attend and help Bottles4College sort recyclable cans and bottles collected at Kualoa Ranch.

Price is the founder of Bottles4College, which he created to help raise money for Hawaii kids to go to college.

He said the goal is to collect up to four million cans and bottles each year which would be enough to provide two students a full four-year ride to college.

“Education does matter, the environment does matter, just hey there is still those fundamentals that you need to have, and I want to help those that want to go to college but really can’t,” said Price. “That’s where that hope and inspiration dies where you think there’s no way. I want to show that there is a way.”

Genshu Price carrying a bag of recyclables during the Bottles4College collection drive on April 23 at Kualoa Ranch.

The Bottles4College Earth Day celebration event was on April 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers were not only tasked to sort recyclables that were dropped off that day, but they also had a beach clean-up at Kualoa Regional Park.

Price collected three and a half tons of recyclable at another drive earlier this year.

