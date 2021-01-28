14-year-old girl approached by stranger 1 day after similar incident in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is asking the public to stay vigilant after another child reported being approached by a stranger in broad daylight.

HPD says the 14-year-old girl was walking home from school when she was approached by a male driving a silver Lexus.

It happened Thursday afternoon in McCully.

The girl says the driver offered her a ride and continued to follow her after she refused to enter the vehicle.

The man eventually left the area after the girl went into a nearby shopping center.

The case is similar to one that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 27, when an 11-year-old boy reported being asked to enter a stranger’s vehicle in the Kapolei Parkway area. The stranger, who was described as a woman driving a blue Honda van, told the boy that his mother asked her to pick him up. Police say this was not the case.

Police urge the community to walk in groups and to call police to report any suspicious activity.