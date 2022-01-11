14-year-old collecting and recycling bottles, cans to help fund Hawaii kids’ college tuition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Make sure you save your bottles and cans this week because Bottles4College is holding a drive to collect these materials hoping the money will help pay for students’ college tuition.

Bottles4College is a nonprofit organization founded by Genshu Price, a 14-year-old that collects recyclable cans and bottles to fund college tuition for Hawaii kids.

Last year the organization collected and recycled more than 325,000 cans and bottles and they are hoping this year they will do better.

This weekend they will be holding a New Year collection drive and are looking for those interested to volunteer to reach out.

Organizers said this would be a great opportunity for volunteer hours and to connect with people in the community.

The event will take place this weekend, January 15, at Pearlridge Center in the old Sears Auto Center parking lot from 8 a.m. until 4p.m. For more information click here.

If you head out Saturday or Sunday Bottles4College will be collecting items along with giving away books to donors to encourage reading and education.

They also do residential and business pickups regularly with public drop-off depots at King Intermediate, Mililani Uka Elementary, the Kualoa Grown Market at Kualoa Ranch and the Lokahi Kailua Market.