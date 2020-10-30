HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rushed a 14-year-old boy to an area hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed on Oct. 29.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
EMS officials say the incident occurred near Fern Elementary School.
The minor suffered two apparent stab wounds to his upper torso and extremity.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Oahu moving forward after a week in Tier 2
- 2020 MAMo Wearable Art Show
- 14-year-old boy in serious condition after stabbing in Honolulu
- Wet’n’Wild Hawaii to install thousands of solar panels
- Renewed calls for Gov. Ige to issue a statewide mask mandate