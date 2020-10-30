14-year-old boy in serious condition after stabbing in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rushed a 14-year-old boy to an area hospital in serious condition after he was stabbed on Oct. 29.

EMS officials say the incident occurred near Fern Elementary School.

The minor suffered two apparent stab wounds to his upper torso and extremity.

