14 to 24-year-old residents can now apply to serve on the Honolulu Youth Commission

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Applications are now open for commissioners on the first-ever Honolulu Youth Commission. The group will be comprised of fifteen members who serve as voluntary advisors to the Mayor and City Council on issues important to youth and their communities.

On July 8, 2020 the Honolulu City Council approved a resolution, which considered the establishment of a City Youth Commission. Over 50% of Oahu’s voters indicated that they would support its creation.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

“Listening to our youth today is an investment in a better tomorrow,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “I look forward to hearing from the youngest minds across our island and understanding their concerns, challenges and priorities. Not only do our youth have a voice that needs to be heard, their opinions will greatly impact the direction of our City.”

Applications will be accepted through Friday, July 16. To qualify, commissioners must be between the ages of 14 and 24.

Individuals younger than 18 will need permission from a parent or guardian to apply.

“It is about time we include our youth in the policymaking process, given the work we’re doing to address climate change impacts, affordable housing, environmentally responsible public transportation and other matters, to create a sustainable future for them and the coming generations,” said Tommy Waters, author of the Charter Amendment and and chair of the Honolulu City Council. “I hope the public will observe and support the efforts of these commission members, who are likely to become the future leaders of the City and County of Honolulu.”

Commissioners will serve staggered terms of two years. The initial appointments are as follows:

One-year term: Eight members, three appointed by the mayor and one each appointed by the councilmembers representing districts one, three, five, seven and nine.

Two-year term: Seven members, three appointed by the mayor and one each appointed by the councilmembers representing districts two, four, six and eight.

Because this is an active commission, commissioners will be expected to attend at least one commission meeting per month. Additional commitments may be necessary subject to the needs of the commission.

Youth Commission members will be selected by the first week of July 2021, with the first meeting scheduled in August 2021.

To apply, visit click here.