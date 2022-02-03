14% of Hawaii residents participated in Dry January, were you one of them?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you participate in Dry January to start the new year off sober?

According to a new study by American Addiction Centers only 14% of Hawaii residents participated in the Dry January trend.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

With the pandemic lingering on, alcohol sales have gone up with people opting to drink from home according to a report by Columbia Public Health.

In their study they found from March to September of 2020, there were 41.9 billion dollars in liquor store sales.

They attribute the uptick in home drinking could be a new way of coping with stress related to the need to quarantine and worries about an uncertain future.

This is why the popular trend to be sober the month of January gained quick popularity nationwide.

Of those who participated half say Dry January 2022 was the easiest, given that socializing was at a minimum because of omicron.

However, American Addiction Centers said even though people stayed sober through January, many people are expecting to drink more than usual to make up for the alcohol they might have missed out on.

They report after dry January 31% of people have their first sip of alcohol on Feb. 1 and report 1 in 5 Americans drink heavily in February.

They also reported 2 in 5 Americans will try another popular trend of Sober October later in the year.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

To read the full report and for more information about American Addiction Centers click right here.