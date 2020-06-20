14 new cases of COVID-19; 7 on Kauai, 6 on Oahu, 1 on Maui brings state total to 803

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported 14 new case of COVID-19 on June 20. 2020 for the state, from Honolulu County. The state total is now 803.

Two new recoveries were also reported, totaling 644 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 142 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 83

Honolulu: 557 (6)

Kauai: 29 (7)

Maui: 120 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12

Required Hospitalization: 96 (1)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 644 (2)

