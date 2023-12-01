HONOLULU (KHON2) — With many folks in the United States claiming that they are stressed about holiday spending at a rate of 60%, people said that they are dreading the impending holidays. Another 44% indicated that they are losing sleep over the stress of money and gifts.

Saving money during the holidays is becoming a bigger and bigger challenge as wages and benefits continue to stagnate even as our output outpaces the work of our parents and grandparents.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

But KHON2.com was able to identify several hacks and strategies you can use to manage your expenses and still enjoy the festive season.

Checkout some of the holiday savings hacks we were able to find.

Create a Budget: Set a budget for your holiday spending, including gifts, decorations, and food. Having a clear budget helps you stay on track and avoid overspending.

Make a Gift List: Create a list of people you want to buy gifts for and set a spending limit for each person. Consider homemade or personalized gifts as a more budget-friendly option.

Start Early: Begin your holiday shopping early to take advantage of sales and discounts. Shopping throughout the year can help distribute expenses and reduce the financial burden during the holiday season.

Take Advantage of Sales and Discounts: Keep an eye out for sales, discounts, and promotions. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are popular days for significant discounts, but also watch for pre-holiday sales.

Compare Prices: Before making a purchase, compare prices online and in-store to ensure you’re getting the best deal. Use price comparison websites and apps to find the lowest prices.

Consider DIY Gifts: Handmade gifts can be thoughtful and often cost less than store-bought items. Consider baking, crafting, or creating personalized items as gifts.

Secret Santa or Gift Exchanges: Instead of buying gifts for everyone in a large group, suggest a Secret Santa or gift exchange. This way, each person only has to buy one gift, reducing overall expenses.

Use Cashback and Rewards: If you use credit cards, choose ones that offer cashback or rewards. Use these rewards to offset holiday expenses or get discounts on purchases.

Limit Decorations: Decorate strategically and consider reusing decorations from previous years. You don’t need to buy new decorations every holiday season.

Potluck Dinners: If you’re hosting a holiday meal, consider making it a potluck where guests contribute dishes. This helps distribute the cost and effort of preparing a large meal.

Take Advantage of Free Events: Look for free community events, light displays, and holiday concerts. These activities can be festive and enjoyable without costing much.

Track Your Spending: Keep a record of your holiday spending to stay accountable to your budget. This awareness can help you make adjustments as needed.

Give the Gift of Time: Instead of physical gifts, offer your time and assistance to friends and family. This could be helping with chores, babysitting, or providing a service they need.

Plan for Travel Early: If you’re traveling during the holidays, book your transportation and accommodations well in advance to secure lower prices.

Remember, the holidays are about spending time with loved ones and creating memories, not necessarily about extravagant gifts.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Finding ways to celebrate without breaking the bank can make the season more enjoyable and less stressful.