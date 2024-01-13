HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to discover new music or a new read the annual Music & Book Sale is back!
The event is put on by the Friends of the Library of Hawaii
The sale kicked off on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Ward Village, near Nordstrom Rack.
There are tens of thousands of books, records, CDs and DVDs for sale, as well as a wide selection of artwork.
The music and book sale continues on Sunday and Monday and again the following weekend.
Sale Dates & Times:
Saturday, Jan. 13 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 14 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 15 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 19 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 20 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 21 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For more information on the Music & Book Sale, click here.