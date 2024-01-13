HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to discover new music or a new read the annual Music & Book Sale is back!

The event is put on by the Friends of the Library of Hawaii

The sale kicked off on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Ward Village, near Nordstrom Rack.

There are tens of thousands of books, records, CDs and DVDs for sale, as well as a wide selection of artwork.

“We’ve got tons of collectible vinyl, you know a lot of it. The local Hawaiian vinyl is out of print so you can find it here hopefully. We have DVDs, we have puzzles, we have comics and tons of artwork as well. It’s all in support of Hawaii’s 51 public libraries.” Nainoa Mau, Friends of the Library of Hawaii Executive Director

The music and book sale continues on Sunday and Monday and again the following weekend.

Sale Dates & Times:

Saturday, Jan. 13 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 14 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 15 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 19 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 20 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 21 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information on the Music & Book Sale, click here.