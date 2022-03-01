HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) said approximately 13,000 customers are without power on Tuesday, March 1.

Those living in Hawaii Kai, Waimanalo and Kaneohe have been affected by the power outage since 4 a.m.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Department of Education (DOE) said five campuses in East Oahu will be closed on Tuesday due to ongoing power outages in the area.

According to DOE, the schools are unable to provide student meal service without electricity. Families are being notified.

HECO said crews identified a broken piece of equipment that will need to be repaired before safely restoring power which is inaccessible by truck.

The estimated restoration time is 1 p.m.