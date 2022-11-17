HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than 1,300 ballots have come in too late to be counted in the general election. So far the Honolulu County clerk’s office has received 716 mailed ballots after the election-day cutoff, 400 in Maui County and Hawaii County got 213 late so far. We’re waiting to hear from Kauai.

The Big Island clerk told us the majority of the postmarks were on or after election day on Nov. 8.

On Maui, the clerk said most were postmarked Nov. 9 or later. But it’s not the postmark that counts. Ballots must be received by county election officials no later than 7 p.m. on election day, which was Tues. Nov. 8.

The late and invalid ballots are on top of thousands that have missing or mismatched signatures. Of the 5,000 ballots held aside with signature validation issues, only about one-quarter were fixed by yesterday’s deadline. In the end, nearly 2,700 voters on Oahu did not cure the ballots in time, 700 voters in Maui County, more than 500 on the Big Island and more than 200 on Kauai.