130 people work to re-beautify the USS Arizona Memorial

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the resting place of more than 1,100 American sailors and marines killed during the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

Every year, nearly two million people visit the USS Arizona Memorial, to pay their respects, and honor the lives lost.

To ensure this landmark continues to be preserved, about 40 staff members, and numerous volunteers, work daily to care for this memorial.

Recently several large groups of volunteers, including navy personnel and their families, helped get the memorial ready to reopen after king tides damaged the dock.

“And together those 130 individuals contributed to about $20,000 in labor to the re-beautification effort out here at the USS Arizona Memorial, that included painting the entire interior, parts of the exterior, removing rust, polishing stainless steel, rails and handles out on the memorial,” said Jay Blount.

Volunteers like that are just a part of what’s necessary to maintain the memorial so this landmark and the lives lost are always remembered.